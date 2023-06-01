England Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG Vs IRE Test Match In India, UK And USA

England face Ireland in a one-off Test match at the iconic Lord’s Stadium ahead of the much-important Ashes 2023 series. With the lone Test against their neighbors, the English cricket team will kick off preparation for the Ashes against Australia, which begins on June 16. Ireland head into the match after losing their last series 2-0 to Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, while England head into the game after drawing their last series 1-1 against New Zealand in February 2023.

This comes days ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final for the 2021-2023 cycle goes underway in London. India and Australia will clash against each other in the summit clash before the Aussie team face the Ben Stokes-led team in the Ashes. Here’s how fans can watch live action from the one-off Test between Ireland and England.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Ireland one-off Test in India?

Cricket fans in India, eager to watch the one-off Test between Ireland and England can watch the live broadcast of the match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, June 1.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Ireland one-off Test in England?

In the UK and Ireland, interested fans can tune into the live broadcast of the England vs Ireland, one-off Test on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. The match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.

England vs Ireland One-off Test: Full Squads and more

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Playing XI: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jack Leach, Josh Tongue, Matthew Pots