England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

England take on Ireland in the third ODI of the England vs Ireland three-match ODI series on Tuesday, August 4. The ENG vs IRE live match will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. The England vs Ireland match will begin from 6:30 PM IST. Eoin Morgan will lead the England side, while Andrew Balbirnie will lead the Ireland team. Eoin Morgan’s side have already won the three-match England vs Ireland series, after having won the first two games comfortably.

Also Read: ICC's New ODI Super League Will Have TV Umpires Calling All Front-foot No-balls: Report

Both the matches of the England vs Ireland series saw a similar manner of victory. A strong bowling performance was matched up with a quick chase, as the England side chased down Ireland’s scores comfortably. Here are the details about the ENG vs IRE live streaming, ENG vs IRE live in India details, ENG vs IRE match details and where to catch the ENG vs IRE live scores.

Also Read: Stuart Broad's Fine Outing Against WI Pushes Jasprit Bumrah Down In The ICC Test Rankings

ENG vs IRE live scores: ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI weather and pitch report

The weather forecast for the England vs Ireland match predicts an overcast day, with a slight chance of rain. The temperatures are expected to be slightly higher than the first two ODIs as well, hovering around 20 degrees, with high humidity. The pitch is expected to play out just the way it has done in the first two matches of the series. The start of the game will see some movement for the seamers, but it is a treat for the batsmen from thereon. The captain winning the toss would mostly look to chase on this pitch as well.

Also Read: BCCI Invites Bids For Sponsoring Indian Team's Kit As Nike Deal Nears Expiry Date

ENG vs IRE live scores: ENG vs IRE live in India and ENG vs IRE live streaming

The ENG vs IRE live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs IRE live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs IRE live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For ENG vs IRE live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Cricket Ireland Twitter page as well.

Also Read: Eoin Morgan Reveals Moment During World Cup 2019 Final That Made Him Think 'it's Over'

ENG vs IRE live streaming: England vs Ireland playing XI: ENG

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince/ Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali/ Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/ Tom Curran.

📡: SQUAD DELAY



Ireland will announce their third ODI squad tomorrow morning, with overnight assessments being made on a few minor injury concerns.#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) August 3, 2020

ENG vs IRE live streaming: England vs Ireland playing XI: IRE

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany/ William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker/ Gary Wilson (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Image Courtesy: instagram/cricket_ireland