England Vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Stream, Team News, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The New Zealand cricket team is all set to face England in a 2-match Test series with the first Test match starting from Wednesday. The first Test match of the England vs New Zealand Test series is all set to begin from June 2 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Ahead of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test match, here’s a look at all the details like the live streaming of the match, the team news and the pitch report.

England vs New Zealand team news

The England team would be looking to recover from the Test series loss that they faced against India during the first part of the 2021 year. Prominent players like Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer would be missing the series, which leaves several inexperienced players in the England squad. Joe Root has also sustained an injury during the practice session, but he will be expected to play in the first test.

On the other hand, New Zealand won their last Test series against Pakistan by winning all the 2 matches. Apart from being high on morale, the New Zealand team will also be looking to gear up ahead of the World Test Championship Final through the England test series. As per the England vs New Zealand team news, fast bowler Trent Boult will be missing the 2-match Test series.

England vs New Zealand live streaming

The first Test match of the England vs New Zealand Test series will start at 3:30 p.m. (IST), on Wednesday, June 2. The England vs New Zealand live streaming will be covered by the Sony Pictures Networks India. Fans with the query of England vs New Zealand where to watch in India can tune into Sony SIX channel. Fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website to witness the Test match live from India.

England vs New Zealand weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature during the England vs New Zealand 1st Test match is expected to be in the range of 25 degree Celsius (highest) and 14 degree Celsius (lowest). There will be a 68 % cloud cover as per the weather report. Light rainfall is expected to occur on the night of June 2.

England vs New Zealand pitch report

Considering the weather report, the pitch will be favourable to the fast bowlers. On the other hand, the batsman will also receive assistance as the bowl is expected to move towards the wicket. The spinners might struggle as the shower is expected during the first night of the game. Overall, as per the England vs New Zealand pitch report, the pitch will be balanced throughout the first day and the bowlers with pace can take advantage to get early wickets. The captain winning the toss could be tempted to bowl first.

