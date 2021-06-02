England Vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: Where To Watch In UAE And South Africa?

The New Zealand cricket team is all set to face England in a 2-match Test series with the first Test match starting on Wednesday. The first Test match of the England vs New Zealand Test series is all set to begin from June 2 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Ahead of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test match, here’s all you need to know about where to watch the match in the UAE and South Africa.

England vs New Zealand live streaming preview

The England team would be looking to recover from the Test series loss that they faced against India during the first part of the 2021 year. Prominent players like Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer would be missing the series while Joe Root has also sustained an injury during the practice session, but he will be expected to play in the first test. On the other hand, New Zealand won their last Test series against Pakistan by winning all the 2 matches. Fast bowler Trent Boult will be missing the 2-match Test series.

Where in the world will you be watching the start of #ENGvNZ at Lord's? 🤔#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/lkc6lXRWn1 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 1, 2021

England vs New Zealand live in UAE

The England vs New Zealand live streaming will be covered by the Sony Pictures Networks India. All the fans who wish to stream England vs New Zealand live in UAE can try the SonyLIV app and website as both the platforms are available in the UAE. However, the live telecast details for the England vs New Zealand Test series are still unclear.

England vs New Zealand where to watch in South Africa

Fans in South Africa can experience the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test match through SuperSport. SuperSport has the television and digital rights to broadcast all the international cricket matches that will take place in England and it will cover the live telecast of the England vs New Test series. For all the live streaming queries including England vs New Zealand where to watch in South Africa, fans can also tune into the SuperSport website or app for England vs New Zealand live streaming.

England vs New Zealand 2021 schedule

The first Test match of the England vs New Zealand 2021 schedule will begin on June 2 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The second Test match of the series is scheduled to start on June 10 at the Edgbaston. After concluding the Test series against England, New Zealand will face India in the World Test Championship Final starting from June 18 at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. India is also set to face England in a 5-match Test series that will begin from August 4.

