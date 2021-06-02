England Vs New Zealand 1st Test: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ, Hong Kong And Singapore?

The New Zealand cricket team is all set to face England in a 2-match Test series with the first Test match starting on Wednesday. The first Test match of the England vs New Zealand Test series is all set to begin from June 2 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Ahead of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test match, here’s a look at where to watch the match in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

England vs New Zealand Australia telecast

The England vs New Zealand Australia telecast will be carried out by the Australian TV broadcaster Fox Sports. Fox Sports has the rights to broadcast the England vs New Zealand Test series and fans can tune into the Fox Sports channel which comes as a part of the Foxtel pay-TV package. As suggested by techradar.com, the England vs New Zealand live streaming can be done through the Kayo streaming service in Australia. Fans will have to get a subscription to the above-mentioned streaming service.

England vs New Zealand channel in New Zealand

All the cricket fans in New Zealand can experience the England vs New Zealand live streaming through Spark Sport. Spark Sport has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast England vs New Zealand Test series and it is the only England vs New Zealand channel in New Zealand. Fans can get a 1 month free trial of the streaming service before selecting a subscription plan for $24.99 per month.

Where in the world will you be watching the start of #ENGvNZ at Lord's? 🤔#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/lkc6lXRWn1 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 1, 2021

England vs New Zealand where to watch in Singapore

Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel fall in the official broadcasters list of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for Singapore. However, for all the fans with the query of England vs New Zealand where to watch in Singapore, it is still unclear as to where the England vs New Zealand live telecast will take place in Singapore. Similarly, Star Cricket falls in the official broadcast list of the ICC for Hong Kong. However, the answer to the question of England vs New Zealand where to watch in Hong Kong is also unclear.

England vs New Zealand 2021 schedule

The England vs New Zealand 1st Test match will begin on June 2 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The second Test match of the series is scheduled to start on June 10 at the Edgbaston. After concluding the Test series against England, New Zealand will face India in the World Test Championship Final starting from June 18 at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. India is also set to face England in a 5-match Test series that will begin from August 4.

Image Source: Lord's Cricket Ground Twitter