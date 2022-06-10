England Vs New Zealand: 2nd Test Dream11 Team, Playing XI News, Live Streaming, And More

New Zealand and England will be up against each other in the second Test of the ongoing three-match Test series, at the Trent Bridge Stadium starting from June 10. Ben Stokes’ England head into the second Test, on the back of a five-wicket victory at the Lord’s in the first Test. Kane Williamson’s New Zealand now look to level the series 1-1 by winning at Trent Bridge, before playing the third Test at the Headingley Carnegie.

The first Test started with England bowling out the visitors on the score of 132 in the first innings, before scoring 141 runs in their first batting innings. Daryl Mitchell’s 108 runs off 203 balls and Tom Blundell’s 96 off 198 made the Kiwis reach 285/10 in the third innings and set a target of 277 runs. England cruised to the fourth innings target as skipper Stokes contributed with 54 off 110 balls, while former skipper Joe Root remained not out on 115* runs off 170 balls.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham has witnessed the team batting first winning 23 games, while teams chasing have won 17 times at the venue. The average first innings score at Trent Bridge is 319, 305 in the second, 264 and 150 respectively in the third and fourth innings respectively.

The temperature at the ground is expected to remain 18 to 21 degrees throughout the five days. The match is expected to see the strong wind blowing on all five days, while rain is likely to play a spoilsport on Day 3. The Day 5 of the game is also expected to have cloud cover.

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Playing XI News

Earlier in the day, New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that skipper Williamson will miss the second Test after testing positive on Thursday and will be replaced by Hamish Rutherford. On the other hand, England will be riding high on the momentum provided by Root, as well as the bowlers. The Kiwis will be eager to improve their batting performance.

UPDATE: Coach Gary Stead confirms captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England in Nottingham on Friday, after testing positive for Covid-19 the night before the match. Hamish Rutherford will replace him in the squad #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9B0a9zt9JU — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 9, 2022

England Probable Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Hamish Rutherford, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Cam Fletcher, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tom Blundell

Batsmen – Tom Latham, Joe Root (C), Devon Conway, Zak Crawley

All-rounders – Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – James Anderson, Tim Southee (VC), Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the second Test between England and New Zealand by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. Sony 1 and Sony 1 HD will telecast the match on television. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app. Cricket fans from Uk can watch the live telecast of the match on Sky Sports Network. In the UK, the Sky Go app will stream the match live. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST on Friday in India and at 11 AM local time in the UK.

