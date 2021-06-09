England Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live: Where To Watch ENG Vs NZ Live In Australia And NZ?

The 2nd Test match of the England vs New Zealand Test series is all set to take place on Thursday, June 10, at the Edgbaston. The 1st Test match of the series ended in a draw and both England and New Zealand would be looking forward to bringing their best game in the upcoming series decider match. Ahead of the 2nd Test match, here’s a look at where to watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live in Australia and New Zealand.

Where to watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live in Australia?

The England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Australia telecast will be carried out by the Australian TV broadcaster Fox Sports. Fox Sports has the rights to broadcast the England vs New Zealand Test series and fans can tune into the Fox Sports channel which comes as a part of the Foxtel pay-TV package. As suggested by techradar.com, the ENG vs NZ live stream Australia can be done through the Kayo streaming service in Australia. Fans will have to get a subscription for the above-mentioned streaming service to watch the ENG vs NZ live stream Australia.

Where to watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live in New Zealand

All the cricket fans in New Zealand can experience the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live stream through Spark Sport. Spark Sport has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast England vs New Zealand Test series and it is the only channel to experience the ENG vs NZ live stream New Zealand. Fans can get a 1 month free trial of the streaming service to watch the ENG vs NZ live stream New Zealand before selecting a subscription plan for $24.99 per month.

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test prediction

All eyes will be on Devon Conway due to his brilliant debut knock of 200 runs which broke many records at the Lord’s. England debutant Ollie Robinson, who displayed an all-round performance in the first Test match will miss the upcoming match at the Edgbaston. The England team was surrounded by social media controversy after the 1st Test due to which they will have to gather themselves ahead of the 2nd Test match.

On the other hand, New Zealand would be looking to win the 2nd Test to raise their morale ahead of the WTC Final 2021 against India. The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test prediction can see the New Zealand team in a better position to win the match. After the conclusion of the Test series, the New Zealand team will face India in the upcoming WTC Final on June 18, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Image Source: BLACKCAPS Twitter