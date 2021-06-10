England Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ, Hong Kong And Singapore?

The 2nd Test match of the England vs New Zealand Test series is all set to take place on Thursday, June 10, at the Edgbaston. The 1st Test match of the series ended in a draw and both England and New Zealand would be looking forward to bringing their best game in the upcoming series decider match. Ahead of the 2nd Test match, here’s a look at where to watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

England vs New Zealand Australia telecast

The England vs New Zealand Australia telecast of the 2nd Test match will be carried out by the Australian TV broadcaster Fox Sports. Fox Sports has the rights to broadcast the England vs New Zealand Test series and fans can tune into the Fox Sports channel which comes as a part of the Foxtel pay-TV package. As suggested by techradar.com, the England vs New Zealand live streaming in Australia can be done through the Kayo streaming service. Fans will have to get a subscription for the above-mentioned streaming service to watch the 2nd Test live.

England vs New Zealand channel in New Zealand

All the cricket fans in New Zealand can experience the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live stream through Spark Sport. Spark Sport has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the ongoing Test series and it is the only England vs New Zealand channel in New Zealand to watch the Test series. Fans can get a 1 month free trial of the streaming service to watch the 2nd Test live in New Zealand before selecting a subscription plan for $24.99 per month.

England vs New Zealand where to watch in Hong Kong and Singapore

Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel fall in the official broadcasters list of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for Singapore. However, for all the fans with the query of where to watch England vs New Zealand live streaming in Singapore, it is still unclear as to where the England vs New Zealand live telecast will take place in Singapore. Similarly, Star Cricket falls in the official broadcast list of the ICC for Hong Kong. However, the answer to the question of England vs New Zealand where to watch in Hong Kong is also unclear.

England vs New Zealand team news

As per the ENG vs NZ team news, Kane Williamson will miss the 2nd Test match against England due to trouble with his left elbow injury. Mitchell Santner will also miss the 2nd Test match due to a cut on his left index finger. Meanwhile, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is available for the 2nd Test match and will likely join the New Zealand playing XI. After concluding the ENG vs NZ Test series, New Zealand will face India in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting from June 18.

Image Source: BLACKCAPS Twitter