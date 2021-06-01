England Vs New Zealand Head To Head Record In Tests And History Between The Sides

Before New Zealand take on India in the WTC final, they will face England. To be played at Lord's, the two Eng vs NZ 2021 tests will be a warmup for New Zealand before they look to conquer the WTC final. England will also be missing IPL players, along with Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer – who are injured for the Eng vs NZ 2021 series. Here is a look at the England vs New Zealand head to head record, a slice of England vs New Zealand history when it comes to their rivalry and England vs New Zealand live telecast in India ahead of the series.

England vs New Zealand head to head record: What is the highest score in England vs New Zealand Tests?

England won 48 New Zealand won 11 Draws 46

The highest score in England vs New Zealand Tests is 615/9 scored by NZ in Mount Manganui back in 2009.

England vs New Zealand history

"Just walking through the Long Room and going to the nets and standing out in the middle and even just getting used to the slope," Kyle Jamieson said before the two teams face each other. As per Jamieson, they will be looking to soak up history at the Lord's. Looking at NZ's history, the team tend to lose more away from their home in England. In their 54 matchups in England, NZ have one only five times. They have lost 30 times, while 19 games have been draws.

The last time NZ won a Test series in England was in July 1999. The teams had battled it out but England probably were in their worst-ever phase as a cricket nation arguably. New Zealand had won Test 4 by 83 runs with Chris Cairns having been named as the Player of the Match. Interestingly, NZ also visited in 2015, where England beat them by 124 runs in Test 1, which is still considered as one of England's best Test performances. Ben Stokes sealed the victory with three key wickets on the last day, even following his 92-run first innings knock with a 85-ball century. It is the fastest century in Lord's Test history.

The upcoming Eng vs NZ 2021 series is not a part of the World Test Championship and is added as an extra. This series is a way venues will be able to host more cricket games, helping them after the 2020 losses they suffered. Edgbaston – which has no WTC Final match – will host 18,000 fans.

How to watch England vs New Zealand live telecast in India and other countries

India – Sony Six (or Sony LIV)

England – Sky Sports

New Zealand – Spark Sports New Zealand

USA and Canada – Hotstar

Date and Time

Test 1 – June 2 to June 6, 11:00 AM BST (3:30 PM IST) – Lord's

Test 2 – June 10 to June 14, 11:00 AM BST (3:30 PM IST) – Edgebaston

