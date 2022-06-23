England Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch 3rd Test LIVE In India, UK, Australia?

The England cricket team head into the third and final Test of the ongoing series against World Test Championship winners New Zealand on Wednesday, on the back of a 2-0 lead. The hosts earned a five-wicket win in the 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, after Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Jonny Bairstow starred with individual centuries. Earlier in the series, England started off the series with a five-wicket win at the Lord’s after Joe Root scored his first century of the series.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 3rd Test live in India?

Interested cricket fans in India can enjoy the third Test between England and New Zealand by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. While Sony 1 and Sony 1 HD will telecast the match on television, the live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday in India.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 3rd Test live in the UK?

Cricket fans from the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the live telecast of the match on Sky Sports Network and the live streaming on the Sky Go app. The match will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday in the UK.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 3rd Test live in Australia?

Cricket fans from Australia can watch the live telecast of the match on FOX Cricket and Kayo Sports Network. The match will begin at 8:00 PM on Thursday in Australia.

A look at the top performers of the England vs New Zealand Test series

Daryl Mitchell is the top-scorer for New Zealand in the series so far, as he has scored a total of 373 runs in four innings, at an average of 124.33. He hit the maximum of 190 runs in an innings and has already notched up two hundreds and a half-century. On the other hand, former skipper Joe Root is the highest scorer for New Zealand in both games.

Root’s run tally stands at 305 tuns at an average of 101.66, while he has also hit two centuries. Tom Blundell has hit a century for the visitors, while England’s Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow have contributed with centuries. Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes hit a match-winning knock of 75* runs in the previous game.

Debutant Jamie Overton to replace James Anderson in the 3rd Test

On the bowling front, Trent Boult with 12 wickets, and James Anderson with 11 wickets in the series so far. However, Anderson will miss the third Test at Headingley after picking up an ankle injury. Jamie Overton is all set to make his England debut by replacing Anderson in the 3rd Test.

(Image: AP/@englandcricket/Instagram)