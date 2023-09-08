England Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch SA Vs AUS 1st ODI In India, US & UK?

Quick links:
England vs New Zealand, (Image: AP)
England and New Zealand are set to start their 4-match ODI series this Friday. Both teams had an interesting T20I series that ended in a tie, 2-2. This ODI series will be their preparation for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Both teams will also play the inaugural match in India on October 5, 2023.
The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will be played at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff.
The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand is poised to begin on September 8.
The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will start at 5:00 PM IST.
The live broadcast of the 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST.
The live streaming of the 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will be available on Sony LIV. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST.
Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch England vs New Zealand,1st ODI match on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, while the live streaming will be available on the Sky GO app. The match is slated to begin at 12:30 PM BST in the UK.
The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will have a live broadcast on Willow TV in the US. The match is slated to begin at 7: 30 AM EST in the US.
The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will have a live broadcast on TVNZ Duke in New Zealand, The match is slated to begin at 11:30 PM, in Wellington, New Zealand.
England: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c and wk), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne