England Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch SA Vs AUS 1st ODI In India, US & UK?

England and New Zealand are set to start their 4-match ODI series this Friday. Both teams had an interesting T20I series that ended in a tie, 2-2. This ODI series will be their preparation for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Both teams will also play the inaugural match in India on October 5, 2023.

3 things you need to know

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI will take place today

New Zealand won the last T20I match by 6 wickets

The T20I series tied 2-2

Also Read: Glenn McGrath shows no sign of fear as he catches 3 pythons at his home - WATCH

England vs New Zealand TV channel and live-streaming details

Where will the 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand be played?

The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will be played at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff.

When will the 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand be played?

The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand is poised to begin on September 8.

What time will the 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand start?

The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will start at 5:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of England and New Zealand's 1st ODI in India?

The live broadcast of the 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of England and New Zealand's 1st ODI in India?

The live streaming of the 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will be available on Sony LIV. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Also Read: WATCH | MS Dhoni plays golf with former US president Donald Trump, internet explodes

How to watch England vs New Zealand 1st ODI in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch England vs New Zealand,1st ODI match on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, while the live streaming will be available on the Sky GO app. The match is slated to begin at 12:30 PM BST in the UK.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 1st ODI in the US?

The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will have a live broadcast on Willow TV in the US. The match is slated to begin at 7: 30 AM EST in the US.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 1st ODI in New Zealand?

The 1st ODI match between England and New Zealand will have a live broadcast on TVNZ Duke in New Zealand, The match is slated to begin at 11:30 PM, in Wellington, New Zealand.

Predicted XI for England vs New Zealand

England: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c and wk), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne