England Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ODI World Cup 2023 Opener

England vs New Zealand in action, (Image: AP)
ENG vs NZ: The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will commence at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on October 5. This contest pits the previous edition's finalists, England and New Zealand, against each other. Both teams come into the game with conflicting goals: England aim to defend their crown, while New Zealand look to seek revenge. The last time these two teams faced each other in an ODI World Cup was in the 2019 final, which England won for the first time in their history.
England and New Zealand will clash in the ICC ODI World Cup match on Thursday, October 5, 2023.
The Eng vs NZ The ICC ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM IST on October 5. In the UK, it will commence at 9:30 AM local time.
Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match.
The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD.
The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
England vs. New Zealand ICC World Cup match will be telecast live on Sky Sports in the UK.
England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young