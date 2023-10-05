England Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ODI World Cup 2023 Opener

ENG vs NZ: The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will commence at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on October 5. This contest pits the previous edition's finalists, England and New Zealand, against each other. Both teams come into the game with conflicting goals: England aim to defend their crown, while New Zealand look to seek revenge. The last time these two teams faced each other in an ODI World Cup was in the 2019 final, which England won for the first time in their history.

3 things you need to know

England vs New Zealand will take place today

Jos Buttler will lead England in the ODI World Cup 2023

Tom Latham will stand in as NZ captain in the absence of Kane Williamson

When is the England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match?

England and New Zealand will clash in the ICC ODI World Cup match on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

What time will the England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match start?

The Eng vs NZ The ICC ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM IST on October 5. In the UK, it will commence at 9:30 AM local time.

What is the venue for the England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match?

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match.

Where can I watch the England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match LIVE in India?

The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch the England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match live streaming in India?

The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where can I watch England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match LIVE in the UK?

England vs. New Zealand ICC World Cup match will be telecast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

What are the squads for the England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup match?

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young