England Vs Pakistan 2020 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Predictions, Pitch And Weather Report

England will battle it out against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series after the first match was abandoned. The Eng vs Pak 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Here are the England vs Pak live streaming details, schedule, Eng vs Pak live scores and match preview.

Eng vs Pak 2nd T20I: Eng vs Pak live streaming

The Eng vs Pak 2nd T20I will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. While, the Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app, Eng vs Pak live scores available on the official Twitter handle of England cricket. Here are the other Eng vs Pak live streaming details:

Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Eng vs Pak live streaming date: Sunday, August 30, 2020

Eng vs Pak live streaming time: 6.45 PM IST

The weather in Manchester on Sunday afternoon is expected to be mostly cloudy. With both the teams being good chasers, the captain winning the toss could choose to bowl first as the surface is expected to remain the same throughout the same, as per T20I matches at the venue in the recent past.

Eng vs Pak 2nd T20I match preview

Having clinched the three-match test series, 1-0, with two tests ending in a draws due to rain, England are in high spirits. The first T20 game between the two sides also ended resultless amid rains. Still, England managed to score 131 runs for the loss of six wickets in 16.1 overs.

Eoin Morgan will lead England while Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam. It is interesting to note that England's record at the Old Trafford has not been impressive in recent years, having suffered against India and Pakistan in the fixtures before the series. However, England have an edge over Pakistan in the head-to-head stats. In the previous 16 T20I games, England have managed 11 victories, with Pakistan registering four victories in total.

Eng vs Pak 2nd T20I sqauds

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Sam Billings (WK), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Lewis Gregory, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Naseem, Haris Rauf.

Eng vs Pak 2nd T20I prediction

Considering the head-to-head stats, England start off as the favourites in the match.

Image courtesy: PCB Twitter