England Vs Pakistan Live Stream: How To Watch 1st ODI Match In Pakistan, India, USA

A newly formed England team under the leadership of all-rounder Ben Stokes will be taking on a very strong Pakistan in the three-match ODI series starting on July 8. The first match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, while the second ODI will be played on 10 July at Lord’s and the third and final ODI of the series will be played on 13 July at Edgbaston.

For Babar Azam led Pakistan team, the three-match series is a perfect opportunity to topple England from the top spot of the Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Currently, England is at the top of the standings with 65 points with six wins five losses while one match was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan on the other hand is third with 40 points having won four matches and losing two out of the six matches.

How can Pakistan topple England from Cricket World Cup Super League table?

With the winner of the series getting a chance to earn 10 points, the equation is very simple for both the teams. If Pakistan manages to win all three matches the team will gain 30 points and will be able to take the top spot with 70 points at the end of the series. Meanwhile, if England wins any of the three-match series, they will be able to keep their position at the top of the standings. With such an epic clash to look forward to we take a look at where to catch England vs Pakistan live stream, how to watch England vs Pakistan in USA and Pakistan and details regarding England vs Pakistan live telecast in India

Snapshots from the Pakistan team's indoor training session at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff#ENGvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/lgSQ6e3l8L — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 7, 2021

England vs Pakistan live telecast in India and England vs Pakistan live stream details

Fans who plan to watch the England vs Pakistan live telecast in india can go to Sony Pictures Sports Network to catch all the action. The matches will be telecasted on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. For England vs Pakistan live stream, fans can live stream the matches on Sony LIV.

How to watch England vs Pakistan live stream in Pakistan and USA

For cricket fans in Pakistan who want to catch their cricket stars in action the England vs Pakistan live stream is likely to happen on Ten Sports. On the other hand, cricket fans in the USA can catch it on ESPN and Willow TV to watch the live-action between these two teams.

Image: @The RealPCB/ Twitter