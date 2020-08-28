England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Where To Watch 1st T20I In India & Match Preview

England will take on Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday, August 28. The ENG vs PAK T20 match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and commence at 10:30 PM (IST). Here are all the details regarding how to watch the England vs Pakistan live stream, where to watch England vs Pakistan live in India and where to catch England vs Pakistan live scores.

England vs Pakistan live stream: England vs Pakistan first T20 preview

England clinched the rain-marred three-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Manchester. The second and the third Test of the England vs Pakistan Test series ended in draws due to unremitting rains in Southampton. The focus now shifts to the ENG vs PAK T20 series with new captains leading both teams. Eoin Morgan will lead England while Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam.

England's record at Old Trafford has been far from convincing. The 2019 World Cup champions were beaten by India and Pakistan in their last two fixtures at the venue. On both occasions, the hosts batted first but failed to post a big total. While India beat them by 8 wickets, Pakistan emerged victorious with 9 wickets to spare.

England vs Pakistan live in India and England vs Pakistan live stream

The ENG vs PAK T20 live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. England vs Pakistan live stream will be available on Sony LIV. The England vs Pakistan live stream will begin at 10:30 PM (IST.) For the England vs Pakistan live score, fans can check England Cricket's Twitter page. ENG vs PAK T20 live scores can also be found on FanCode.

Eng vs Pak H2H: England squad

Eoin Morgan (Captain), Sam Billings (Wicket-keeper), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Lewis Gregory, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood.

Eng vs Pak H2H: Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper)Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Naseem, Haris Rauf.

Eng vs Pak H2H record

The Eng vs Pak H2H record is in favour of the hosts. The two countries have competed in 15 T20Is. While England have won 11 matches, Pakistan could manage only four wins.

