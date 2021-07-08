England Vs Pakistan Match Preview: Here's Teams News, Stats & Pitch Report For 1st ODI

Match 1 of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and host England will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The match will start at 1:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST) on Thursday, July 8. Here is our England vs Pakistan match preview, England vs Pakistan pitch report & condition, England vs Pakistan team news and team stats.

England vs Pakistan match preview

This series is a part of the Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which England is currently sitting comfortably on the top of the table . The World Champions have 65 points with six wins five losses while one match was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan on the other hand, is in third position with 40 points having won four matches and losing two out of the six matches.

The ECB can confirm that seven members of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

Coming to the team news, chaotic situation had erupted in England camp with three members of the initial playing group and four members of the management staff had tested positive for COVID-19. In the end it was decided that entire team needs to go isolation with Ben Stokes being handed the reign alongwith fresh faces in the team. Pakistan on the other hand can look forward to putting up a strong side with no such concerns. With England team missing their top stars, Babar Azam led Pakistan team will have the opportunity to replace England at the top spot.

England vs Pakistan pitch report & condition

Coming to the England vs Pakistan pitch report the 22-yard strip at Sophie Gardens is a balanced one, with both batsmen and bowlers likely to get assistance from the surface . The pacers are expected to get help initially, however spinners might have to work hard to be among the wickets. Coming to the weather condition, the news is not good for both the teams with accuweather prediction rain despite the condition being partly sunny.

England vs Pakistan team stats

Coming to the England vs Pakistan team stats, both teams have played with each other in 88 ODIs; out of which 53 matches have been won by England while Pakistan have emerged victorious in 32 ODIs. England included 9 uncapped players in their revised squad which is the maximum till date.

Image: @EnglandCricket/ Twitter