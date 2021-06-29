Last Updated:

England Vs Pakistan ODI In Edgbaston To Witness 80% Crowd Capacity

As a part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme, Edgbaston will be welcoming fans to the stadium at 80% capacity for the England vs Pakistan ODI.

England vs Pakistan

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium will be welcoming fans for the England and Pakistan ODI series. However, the stadium will only be allowed to fill to 80 per cent capacity while it is a part of the Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP). As a part of the study, a couple of rules will be followed by the stadium in a bid to return to normalcy, much like the Wimbledon 2021.

England vs Pakistan ODI to witness 80% capacity at Edgbaston

The England vs Pakistan match will be held on July 13, with Edgbaston allowing 19,000 (approx) fans in the stadium, with no social distancing measures in place. Under-16s will be allowed, but everyone would need a "negative COVID Lateral Flow Test result". Moreover, vaccination doses need to be taken "at least 14 days before the fixture to secure entry". 

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming

In the UK, fans can watch the matches live on Sky Sports Network. For the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming, fans can tune into Sky Go. The live streaming starts from Tuesday, 11:00 AM local time, while the website and social media accounts will continue giving regular updates. In the UAE, one can watch the match live on beIN Sports. SuperSport channel will be showing the game in South Africa. The match began at 3:30 PM IST on June 29, 2021. 

Wimbledon 2021 attendance 

Last year, Wimbledon was called for the first time since World War. This year, the tournament is back, but with 50 percent attendance. Centre Court will have 15,000 people allowed for the singles finals in July. 

England cricket schedule 2021

  • 2nd ODI, England v Sri Lanka 2021 – Thursday, July 1, 1:00 PM local time – The Kia Oval, London
  • 3rd ODI, England v Sri Lanka 2021 – Sunday, July 4, 11:00 AM local time – The Bristol County Ground, Bristol
  • 1st ODI, England v Pakistan 2021 – Thursday July 8, 1:00 PM local time – Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Cardiff
  • 2nd ODI, England v Pakistan 2021 – Saturday July 10, 11:00 AM local time – Lord's Cricket Ground, London
  • 3rd ODI, England v Pakistan 2021 – Tuesday July 13, 1:00 PM local time – Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 1st T20I, England v Pakistan 2021 – Friday July 16, 6:30 PM local time – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • 2nd T20I, England v Pakistan 2021 – Sunday July 18, 2:30 PM local time – Emerald Headingley, Leeds
  • 3rd T20I, England v Pakistan 2021 – Tuesday July 20th, 6:30 PM local time – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

After their matches vs Pakistan, England and India will be facing each other for their five-match Test series, starting in August and ending in September. In October, the England team will travel to Pakistan for a T20 series, before travelling to Australia for another Test series. 

UK coronavirus cases

According to reports, the UK has registered 22,868 cases recently, the highest spike they have faced since January 30. The total cases reportedly stand at 4,755,078. The total number of deaths are 128,103. That being said, they will not be easing restrictions till July 19. 

(Image credits: Edgbaston website)

