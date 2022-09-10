England Vs South Africa: ECB Explains Why Saturday Is Day 3 Of Final Test Instead Of Day 2

After missing two days of action in the third and final ENG vs SA Test match, Day 3 has finally begun on Saturday, September 10. The first day of play on Thursday was washed out due to rain, while the second day of play was called off after UK Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96.

While time lost in a Test match due to rain cannot be recovered, the second day of the match should have been rescheduled. However, due to logistics issues as explained by the England Cricket Board, Saturday is officially classified as the third day of play in the third and final Test.

Why is Saturday Day 3 of ENG vs SA Test?

After releasing a detailed statement to announce the postponement of play on Day 2 following UK Queen Elizabeth II's demise, the England Cricket Board (ECB) released an official statement shortly after to explain why Saturday would be confirmed as Day 3 of the third and final Test match.

Their statement read, "We have been in discussions with Cricket South Africa but they have to fly home on Tuesday to spend a precious few days at home before heading to India and Australia. Tomorrow (Saturday) is therefore confirmed as Day 3 of a 5-day Test Match."

Cricket to Resume and Pay Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/V8uhSkbF93 — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 9, 2022

ECB confirmed play will resume on Saturday

In a statement released earlier by the ECB, they confirmed that play of all competitions scheduled in the country will directly resume on Saturday due to the sad passing away of UK Queen Elizabeth II. Their statement read, "Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service."

It added, "Following the cancellation of Friday’s cricket fixtures as a mark of respect on the announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with the Official National Mourning guidance."