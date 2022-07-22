England Vs South Africa Live Stream: How To Watch ENG Vs SA 2nd ODI Live And On TV?

England and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the second ODI of their three-match series on Friday. The match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The Proteas are currently ahead in the three-match series courtesy of their 62-run win in the first ODI. England will look to bounce back in the second game to remain alive in the contest. This is England skipper Jos Buttler's second ODI series as captain, his first being against India earlier this month. England had lost the series against India 2-1.

England vs South Africa: How to watch the 2nd ODI live in India?

The second One-Day International live telecast between England and South Africa will be available on Sony Sports Network. SonyLIV app and website will carry the live streaming of the match in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. IST.

England vs South Africa: How to watch the 2nd ODI live in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch the second ODI between England and South Africa on Sky Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on BT Sport and NOW TV apps and websites.

England vs South Africa: How to watch the 2nd ODI live in South Africa?

Cricket fans in South Africa can watch the second One-Day International against England on the SuperSport network.

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (captain/wk), Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England vs South Africa: Full squads

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne.

Image: Twitter/@OfficialCSA