England Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs SA 1st Test LIVE?

England and South Africa are all set to play the first Test of their three-match series starting August 17. Both sides will be eager to register a win in the first game in order to take an early lead in the series. While South Africa are coming on the back of an emphatic series win against Bangladesh, England also will be in a lot of confidence since they clean swept the World Test champions New Zealand 3-0 earlier in June.

South Africa will be highly motivated to win the first match as well as the series in order to maintain the number one position in the current World Test Championship table. England, on the other hand, will not be able to make much of a difference in their WTC rankings even if they win the series.

When and where the first Test between England and South Africa will be played?

The first Test match between England and South Africa is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST. The match will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England.

England vs South Africa: Live telecast & streaming details

The live telecast of the Test series between England and South Africa will be carried by the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the Test series will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

England vs South Africa, 1st Test: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

England vs South Africa: Full squads

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo.

