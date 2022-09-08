England and South Africa are all set to lock horns against each other in the third Test of their three-match series, starting September 8. Both sides will be looking to win the match in order to register a series victory as the three-match contest is currently tied at 1-1. South Africa won the first game by an innings and 12 runs, while England bounced back stronger to win the third game by an innings and 85 runs.

Where is the England vs South Africa, 3rd Test match being held?

The third Test match between England and South Africa will be played at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London.

When will England vs South Africa, 3rd Test match begin?

The third Test match between England and South Africa is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the England vs South Africa 3rd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the third Test match between England and South Africa will be carried out by Sony Sports Network in India. The live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD TV channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 3rd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the third Test match between England and South Africa will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. The live streaming will also be available on the Jio TV app.

How to watch ENG vs SA 3rd Test match in UK?

ENG vs SA 3rd Test match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and viewers can watch online via the Sky Sports app and website. The match will start at 11 am BST.

How to watch ENG vs SA 3rd Test match in Australia?

Fans can watch the England and South Africa 3rd Test on Fox Cricket. The match will start at 8pm AEST.

England vs South Africa: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

England vs South Africa: Full squad

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo.

Image: AP