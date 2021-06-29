England Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

England and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first ODI match of the three-match series on Tuesday. The fixture is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on June 29, 2021. Here are the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, England vs Sri Lanka live scores, the England vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast and our prediction for this match.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Match preview

The hosts England dominated the Sri Lankan team in their three-match T20I series. Eoin Morgan and co. showcased a dominant brand of cricket to emerge victorious in the shortest format. After a tough white-ball series loss to India, the 2019 World Cup Champions have redeemed themselves by coming up with an improved performance against Sri Lanka. The two cricketing nationals will now square off in three 50-over encounters beginning from June 29. After having failed to clinch a single win in the shortest format, the Lankan side has a point to prove as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround.

England vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Riverside Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, it will not be difficult for the batters to play attacking strokes right from the word go. They will have to get their eye in before trying for the big hits. The average score batting first at the venue in ODIs is 246. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the surface, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

As for the weather, the conditions seem ideal for a game of 50-over cricket. While a could cover is expected during the contest, there are no chances of rain interrupting the play on the given day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the encounter.

England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch a live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The England vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

England vs Sri Lanka prediction

According to our England vs Sri Lanka prediction, the England side will win this match.

Note: The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

