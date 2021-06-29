England Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, UAE And South Africa?

England and Sri Lanka to lock horns in the 1st ODI fixture of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time in the UK) from the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on June 29, 2021. The Sri Lankan team have a chance of redeeming themselves after failing to win a single encounter in the three-match T20I series. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for the UK, UAE and South Africa.

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK

The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK will be available on the Sky Sports Network. While the Sky Sports Cricket channel will broadcast all the matches of the series in the country, fans can log on to Sky Go to watch a live stream of the series to cheer on their home side. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the UK will commence on Tuesday, from 11:00 AM (local time). The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the England Cricket app and website and on the social media of both teams.

England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel

beIN Sports is the England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel as fans can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on the network's various platforms. Other countries, such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are a part of the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region, can also watch the tour live on the same channels. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming will commence at 2:00 PM UAE time.

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in South Africa

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be available on the SuperSport channel in South Africa. Interested fans can watch a live stream of the series in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website as well. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda. The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast will commence at 12:00 PM as per South African time on Tuesday, June 29.

Image source: ICC Cricket website