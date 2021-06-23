England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff on June 23, 2021. Here are the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, the England vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast and our prediction for this match.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Match preview

After back-to-back series losses against India and New Zealand, the England Men's cricket team will be back in action as they go up against Sri Lanka on June 23. The extended white ball series will feature 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is between the two sides. As the hosts of this series and having just played the Vitality Blast T20 series, England will be the favourites to win this match. Meanwhile, after repeated failures in the year, a young new Sri Lankan side got off to a good start in Bangladesh, winning the Test series and one of their three ODIs there. Both sides will be hoping to get into form ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

England vs Sri Lanka playing 11 prediction

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Asitha Fernando.

England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch a live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The England vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

England vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 155 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 18°C, with 63% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

England vs Sri Lanka prediction

According to our England vs Sri Lanka prediction, the England side will win this match.

Note: The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka cricket Twitter