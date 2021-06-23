England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ And SL?

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff on June 23, 2021. Having suffered two consecutive series losses against India and New Zealand, in their latest tours, Eoin Morgan and co. will be hoping to turn things around in time for the T20 World Cup while Sri Lanka will be hoping to dig deep as a side and make up for their inexperience. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in Australia

Cricket fans down under can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 and the rest of the series live in Australia on the Fox Sports channel from June 23 onwards. The entire Sri Lanka tour of England can also be streamed live online in the country via the Kayo Sports streaming service and on Fox's OTT platform, Foxtel Sports. The match will begin at 3:30 AM (Thursday, June 24) Australian Central Time.

England vs Sri Lanka New Zealand channel

Like their neighbours, fans in New Zealand will have the opportunity to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 live on television. The Sky Sports NZ network will be making the series available on TV as well as on OTT platforms in the country. The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the websites and social media pages of England Cricket and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. ECB's app will also have live scores and updates. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming is set to begin at 5:30 AM, Thursday, June 24 in New Zealand time.

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Sri Lanka

Fans in Sri Lanka can cheer their home side on as the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 gets underway on Wednesday, June 23. The England vs Sri Lanka series will be shown live on television on the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation channel (SLRC). The Rasa FM channel will also air the radio commentary for the three-match series. The match will also be available via the Dialog Mobile Platform on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube Channel, official website and app. The match will start at 11:30 PM local time.

Image Credits: AP