England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In UK, UAE And South Africa?

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff on June 23, 2021. Ranked 1st and 8th in the ICC's T20I team rankings respectively, the odds are a skewed way in favour of the hosts, England. Having suffered two consecutive losses against India and New Zealand, Eoin Morgan and co. will be hoping to turn things around in time for the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, after going out on a number of their senior players, the young new Sri Lankan side will be hoping to capitalize on the slight momentum they gained in Bangladesh and come together as a side before the World T20 series. The extended white ball series will feature 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is between the two sides. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for the UK, UAE and Sri Lanka.

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK

The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK will be available on the Sky Sports Network. While the Sky Sports Cricket channel will broadcast all the matches of the series in the country, fans can log on to Sky Go to watch a live stream of the series to cheer on their home side. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the UK will commence on Thursday, from 6:30 PM (local time).

England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel

BeIn Sports is the England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel as fans can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 on the network's channels. Other countries, such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are a part of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, can also watch the tour live on the same platforms. The England vs Sri Lanka match will commence at 9:30 PM UAE time.

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in South Africa

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will be available on the SuperSport channel in South Africa. Interested fans can watch a live stream of the series in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website as well. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda. The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast will commence at 7:30 PM as per South African time.

Image Credits: England Cricket Twitter