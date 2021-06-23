England Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In USA, West Indies & Canada?

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff on June 23, 2021. With England ranked 1st and Sri Lanka 8th in the ICC's T20I team rankings respectively, the odds are skewed heavily in favour of the hosts. Coming off of two consecutive losses against India and New Zealand, the Three Lions will be hoping to turn things around at home and get ready for the T20 World Cup that begins later this year.

Meanwhile, after losing out on a number of their senior players, new skipper Kusal Perera will hope to guide the young new Sri Lankan side to at least a few wins in this series. The team will also be hoping to capitalize on the momentum they gained in Bangladesh and come together as a side before the World T20 series. The extended white ball series will feature 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is between the two sides. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Sri Lanka vs England live streaming details for the US, Canada and West Indies.

England vs Sri Lanka USA channel

The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast channel in the USA for this series will be Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans may not be able to stream their content though, as the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 live stream details have not been made available yet. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the USA will begin at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Canada

Meanwhile, Canadian fans will be able to catch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match live on Willow TV as well according to CricketZine. As of now, there is no information on where a live stream of the game will be available in the country. The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 live telecast in Canada will be on at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in West Indies

For fans wondering where to watch the England vs Sri Lanka series in the Caribbean, Flow Sports will be having the rights to broadcast all three ODIs and the three T20s of the series in the region. Online viewers can relish the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming of the game on the Flow Sports app as well. The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 is set to begin at 1:30 PM (local time) on Wednesday, June 23.

