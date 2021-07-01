England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Lord's Cricket Ground, London on July 1, 2021. Here are the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, the England vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast and our prediction for this match.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won the first ODI by 5 wickets to take a 1-0 series lead.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/An1yE567UX — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 29, 2021

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Match preview

After back-to-back series losses against India and New Zealand, the England Men's cricket team have found superb form in their homes series against Sri Lanka. With a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series and a dominating 5 wicket win in the 1st ODI, Eoin Morgan and co have crushed the hopes of the visiting side and will hope to keep going this way before they take on Pakistan later in the year. Meanwhile, already highly inexperienced and going through some troubles internally, the Sri Lankan team will now be without the trio of Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella who have been suspended for breaching the bio-bubble. Under some pressure, the team will hope to pull off the unthinkable and register a win in this game.

England vs Sri Lanka playing 11 prediction

England: Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Binura Fernando

England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch a live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The England vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

England vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Lord's Cricket Ground has generally been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of around 314 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high-scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 18°C, with 83% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

England vs Sri Lanka prediction

According to our England vs Sri Lanka prediction, the England side will win this match.

Note: The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka cricket Twitter