England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ And SL?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match from the Sri Lanka tour of England is all set to take place on Thursday, July 1, at The Oval in London. The 2nd ODI match from the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series will begin at 5:30 p.m. (IST). Ahead of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match, here’s a look at where to watch the live telecast of the match in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in Australia

The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in Australia will be carried out by the Australian TV broadcaster Fox Sports. Fox Sports has the rights to broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka series and fans can tune into the Fox Sports channel which comes as a part of the Foxtel pay-TV package. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in Australia can be done through the Foxtel Sports digital platform and the Kayo streaming service. Fans will have to get a subscription to the Kayo streaming service to watch the 2nd ODI match live.

England vs Sri Lanka New Zealand channel

All the cricket fans in New Zealand can experience the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match through SKY Sport NZ. The SKY Sport NZ network has secured the rights to broadcast England vs Sri Lanka series and it is only England vs Sri Lanka New Zealand channel. The live scores and updates for the 2nd ODI match will also be available on the websites and social media pages of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won the first ODI by 5 wickets to take a 1-0 series lead.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/An1yE567UX — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 29, 2021

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Sri Lanka

Fans wondering England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Sri Lanka can tune into Channel Eye. The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast will be carried out through the Channel Eye of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC). The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming of the 2nd ODI match in Sri Lanka will begin at 5:30 p.m.

England vs Sri Lanka series recap

The Sri Lanka tour of England began with a T20I series consisting of 3 T20I matches. The England team won all 3 T20I matches against Sri Lanka followed by winning the first ODI match of the 3-match ODI series. The Sri Lanka team would be looking forward to winning the upcoming 2nd ODI match to save the ODI series against England.

Image Source: Sri Lanka Cricket