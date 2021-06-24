England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Stream: Where To Watch In USA, West Indies And Canada?

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff on June 24, 2021. The upcoming contest is of utmost importance for the two participating nations.

While the England side have a chance of sealing the three-match T20I series by pocketing the forthcoming fixture, Sri Lanka have a chance of redeeming themselves by winning the two remaining encounters in order to win register a series win. Ahead of the crucial contest, we share details regarding the live streaming of the game in USA, West Indies and Canada.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match preview

The hosts England claimed a crucial 8-wicket victory in the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The English bowlers came up with a spectacular performance in the encounter as they restricted the opposition to a paltry score of 129. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran were the pick of the bowlers as they picked two wickets each to dent Sri Lanka's chances of posting an imposing total in the fixture.

For Sri Lanka, it was Dasun Shanaka who emerged to be a lone warrior with a gutsy half-century. Apart from Shanaka, Kusal Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka, all the other Sri Lankan batters could only manage single-digit score on the surface. Eoin Morgan and co. chased down the total comfortably with 8 wickets to spare. Jos Buttler set the tone of the run-chase with a spectacular half-century at the top of the order to help his side clinch the encounter.

England vs Sri Lanka USA channel

The England vs Sri Lanka USA channel in the USA for this series will be Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans may not be able to stream their content though, as the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live stream details have not been made available yet. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the USA will begin at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Canada

Meanwhile, Canadian fans will be able to catch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match live on Willow TV as well according to CricketZine. As of now, there is no information on where a live stream of the game will be available in the country. The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live telecast in Canada will be on at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in West Indies

For fans wondering where to watch the England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in West Indies Caribbean, Flow Sports will be having the rights to broadcast all three ODIs and the three T20s of the series in the region. Online viewers can relish the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming of the game on the Flow Sports app as well. The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 is set to begin at 1:30 PM (local time) on Wednesday, June 24.

