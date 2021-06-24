England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ And SL?

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff on June 24, 2021. The upcoming contest is a must-win encounter for visitors Sri Lanka as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series. The Eoin Morgan-led England side on the other hand have a significant chance of pocketing the series by clinching Thursday's fixture. Ahead of the much-anticipated game, here is how fans can catch the live-action from Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Accurate with the ball ⚪



Powerful with the bat 🏏



A dominant win 💪



Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/fNJnBfQbTM pic.twitter.com/4PLrC3wBjj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2021

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in Australia

The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in Australia is made available for the fans on the Fox Sports channel. The entire Sri Lanka tour of England can also be streamed live online in the country via the Kayo Sports streaming service and on Fox's OTT platform, Foxtel Sports. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming will begin at 3:30 AM (Friday, June 25) Australian Central Time.

England vs Sri Lanka New Zealand channel

Like their neighbours, fans in New Zealand will have the opportunity to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live on television. The Sky Sports NZ network is the England vs Sri Lanka New Zealand channel and it will also be making the series available on OTT platforms in the country as well. The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the websites and social media pages of England Cricket and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. ECB's app will also have live scores and updates. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming is set to begin at 5:30 AM, Friday, June 25 in New Zealand time.

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Sri Lanka

Fans in Sri Lanka can cheer their home side on as the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 gets underway on Thursday, June 24. The England vs Sri Lanka series will be shown live on television on the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation channel (SLRC). The Rasa FM channel will also air the radio commentary for the three-match series. The match will also be available via the Dialog Mobile Platform on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube Channel, official website and app. The match will start at 11:30 PM local time.

Image: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter