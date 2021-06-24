England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In UK, UAE And South Africa?

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff on June 24, 2021. Hosts England claimed a comprehensive 8-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the opening encounter of the three-match series. The upcoming game is a must-win encounter for Sri Lanka as they look to stay afloat in the series, whereas Eoin Morgan and co. are just a single victory away from clinching the series.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I result

The hosts England claimed a crucial 8-wicket victory in the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The English bowlers came up with a spectacular performance in the encounter as they restricted the opposition to a paltry score of 129. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran were the pick of the bowlers as they picked two wickets each to dent Sri Lanka's chances of posting an imposing total in the fixture.

For Sri Lanka, it was Dasun Shanaka who emerged to be a lone warrior with a gutsy half-century. Apart from Shanaka, Kusal Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka, all the other Sri Lankan batters could only manage single-digit score on the surface. Eoin Morgan and co. chased down the total comfortably with 8 wickets to spare. Jos Buttler set the tone of the run-chase with a spectacular half-century at the top of the order to help his side pocket the encounter.

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK

The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK will be available on the Sky Sports Network. While the Sky Sports Cricket channel will broadcast all the matches of the series in the country, fans can log on to Sky Go to watch a live stream of the series to cheer on their home side. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the UK will commence on Thursday, from 6:30 PM (local time).

England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel

BeIn Sports is the England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel as fans can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 on the network's channels. Other countries, such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are a part of the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region, can also watch the tour live on the same platforms. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming will commence at 9:30 PM UAE time.

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in South Africa

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 will be available on the SuperSport channel in South Africa. Interested fans can watch a live stream of the series in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website as well. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda. The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast will commence at 7:30 PM as per South African time.

