England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Ageas Bowl, Hampshire on June 26, 2021. Here are the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, the England vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast and our prediction for this match.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Match preview

After a tough white ball series loss against India, the England Men's cricket team has finally come into form with a series win over Sri Lanka at home. Having won the first T20I by 8 wickets after Jos Buttler's 68* (55) and Adil Rashid's 2 wicket haul, the hosts sealed the series with a crushing 5 wicket win in their second match. The rain-marred game did not see the best performance from England, who suffered a bit of a batting collapse, but a late-game surge by Liam Livingstone allowed them to go up 2-0 in the series. Coming up to the final T20I, Sri Lanka will hope to redeem the series with a win in this game.

England vs Sri Lanka playing 11 prediction

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Sliva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch a live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The England vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

England vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 149 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match, but some rain is expected prior to it. The temperature is expected to be around 23°C, with 45% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

England vs Sri Lanka prediction

According to our England vs Sri Lanka prediction, the England side will win this match.

Note: The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka cricket Twitter