England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, UAE And South Africa?

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time in the UK) from the Ageas Bowl (Rose Bowl), Hampshire on June 26, 2021. With the series poised at 2-0 in favour of the hosts, this match will see Sri Lanka try to salvage at least one win while England look for a clean sweep. This series will be followed by a three-match ODI series between the two sides starting on June 29. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for the UK, UAE and South Africa.

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK

The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK will be available on the Sky Sports Network. While the Sky Sports Cricket channel will broadcast all the matches of the series in the country, fans can log on to Sky Go to watch a live stream of the series to cheer on their home side. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the UK will commence on Saturday, from 2:30 PM (local time). The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the England Cricket app and website and on the social media of both teams.

England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel

beIN Sports is the England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel as fans can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 on the network's various platforms. Other countries, such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are a part of the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region, can also watch the tour live on the same channels. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming will commence at 5:30 PM UAE time.

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in South Africa

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 will be available on the SuperSport channel in South Africa. Interested fans can watch a live stream of the series in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website as well. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda. The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast will commence at 3:30 PM as per South African time.

Image Source: England Cricket Twitter