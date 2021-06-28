England Vs Sri Lanka Head To Head, Stats And ODI Record Ahead Of First Match

After battling in three T20Is, hosts England will take on Sri Lanka in the 50-over format. The two cricketing nations will lock horns in a three-match ODI series from Tuesday, June 21. The opening encounter will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street and the match will commence from 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time). Ahead of the highly anticipated ENG vs SL first ODI, here we take a look at the England vs Sri Lanka stats, England vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record, ENG vs SL ODI record and also the ENG vs SL live stream details.

England vs SL ODI record: England vs Sri Lanka head to head

There is nothing to separate the two teams when it comes to the ENG vs SL ODI record. The two sides have featured in 75 ODIs so far, out of which, both England and Sri Lanka have claimed 36 victories each and no result could be obtained in the remaining three fixtures. While the record could do wonders for the confidence of the visitors as they look to redeem themselves after their underwhelming performance in the shortest format where they failed to register a single win in the three-match series against Eoin Morgan and co. However, based on the current form, the England cricket team is expected to pose a stiff challenge for the Kusal Perera-led side.

Series win complete ✅



Three more in our sights this summer 🎯



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSL 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/G6LKYyXXsa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2021

England vs Sri Lanka stats

England's Test captain Joe Root has fared exceptionally well against Sri Lanka in ODIs. After having played 25 matches against the particular opposition, the right-hander has amassed 1028 runs at a stunning average of 57.11. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera has scored 252 runs against England. When it comes to the bowling department, Chris Woakes has picked up 24 wickets against Sri Lanka in 18 encounters, whereas Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep has 8 wickets in England vs Sri Lanka ODIs.

ENG vs SL first ODI: How to watch ENG vs SL live stream in India?

For fans wondering how to watch the ENG vs SL first ODI live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch a live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The England vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

Image source: England Cricket Twitter