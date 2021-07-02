England Vs Sri Lanka: Sam Curran's Brilliant Fifer Helps Hosts Register ODI Series Win

Youngster Sam Curran made the ball do the talking exceptionally well in the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka at London's Kennington Oval on Thursday as he registered a match-winning fifer.

Sam Curran rattled through the Lankan top-order before making easy work of their fragile middle-order as the 1996 World Cup winners were restricted to a manageable total on a flat wicket.

England vs Sri Lanka: Sam Curran registers an outstanding five-wicket haul

Sam Curran made an impact right away with the new ball in hand after his skipper Eoin Morgan had invited Sri Lanka to bat first when the coin landed in his favor. The promising youngster who was given the ball in the second over itself accounted for the rival captain Kusal Perera cheaply by trapping him plumb in front of the wicket.

A couple of deliveries later, Curran dismissed the number three batsman Avishka Fernando and Perera's opening partner followed in the very next over. The Surrey seamer then made his presence felt before the halfway mark of the first innings by removing Wanindu Hasaranga and then had Chamika Karunaratne caught behind in the 47th over to complete his five-wicket haul.

Sam Curran finished his spell with figures of 5/48 from their 10 overs at an economy rate of 4.80 that included a maiden as the Lankans were restricted to 241/9 from their 50 overs courtesy of a vital 91 from number four batsman Dhananjaya de Silva.

England vs Sri Lanka: The reigning ODI world champions win the ODI series

England in reply got off to a flier as openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 76 runs for the opener stand before the latter's dismissal. Roy got out after scoring an impactful 60. However, skipper Eoin Morgan (75*), and, Joe Root (68*) ensured that the hosts did not suffer any more setbacks as they helped the reigning ODI world champions get past the finish line by eight wickets and seven overs to spare. The duo added an unbeaten 140-run stand for the third wicket.

By the virtue of this win, Eoin Morgan & Co. have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.