England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The 3rd Test In South Africa?

England (ENG) will take on West Indies (WI) in the third of the ongoing three-match Test series. The ENG vs WI match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester. The much-awaited five-day contest is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST on Friday, July 24. Here is a detailed look about ENG vs WI live streaming info, ENG vs WI live in South Africa and pitch and weather report for the match.

England vs West Indies third Test: ENG vs WI match preview

The West Indies cricket team are currently in the United Kingdom (UK) to play a three-match Test series against the hosts, England. The Jason Holder-led side won the opening Test to go 1-0 up in the series. However, the hosts registered a comprehensive win by 113 runs in the next match on the back of some impactful all-round performance by Ben Stokes. For the series-deciding third ENG vs WI match, the home side is likely to be boosted by the return of pacer Jofra Archer after he was banned from the previous Test for violating bio-security protocol.

England vs West Indies third Test: ENG vs WI live in South Africa

Fans can enjoy the ENG vs WI live in South Africa on the SuperSport channel. For ENG vs WI live streaming, fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live in South Africa by logging onto SuperSport's digital platforms at 1:00 PM local time. For ENG vs WI live scores, fans can check the social media pages of England Cricket and Windies Cricket as well.

England vs West Indies third Test: Squad updates

Apart from the ENG vs WI live in South Africa and live streaming details, here is a look at the squads of both teams for the series-decider.

England vs West Indies third Test: ENG squad

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood.

England vs West Indies third Test: WI squad

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (w), Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder.

England vs West Indies third Test: Weather Report

The ENG vs WI match weather prediction hints out that there are chances of cloudy skies throughout the course of the Test. As per AccuWeather, the average temperature is expected to hover around 17° Celsius.

England vs West Indies third Test: Pitch Report

The Old Trafford pitch is expected to favour pacers throughout the course of the Test due to weather conditions. Judging by the most recent result of England vs West Indies second Test at the same venue, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Image credit: England vs West Indies match image from WINDIES CRICKET Twitter