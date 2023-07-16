England Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When & Where To ENG Vs AUS 2nd ODI Match?

England women and Australia women are all set to clash in the second ODI of the three-match series, which kicked off with England’s thrilling two-wicket victory at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol on Wednesday, July 12. After winning the toss and opting to bat first in the 1st ODI, Australia set a target of 264 runs for the home side, as Beth Mooney top scored with an unbeaten knock of 81 off 99. England cruised to the target in 48.1 overs riding high on skipper Heather Knight’s unbeaten 75 off 86.

3 Things You Need To Know

Heather Knight received the Player of the Match award in the 1st ODI

Ellyse Perry hit 41 off 51 for Australia in the 1st ODI

Tamsin Beaumont hit 47 off 42 for England in the 1st ODI

What to expect from England women vs Australia women, 2nd ODI match?

England women and Australia women are currently tied in the multi-format Ashes series on six points, with Australia winning the one-off Test and England winning the three-match T20I series by 2-1. While the Aussies need just one win to retain the Ashes, the home side requires a 3-0 whitewash in the ongoing ODI series to reclaim the Ashes.

Where will the England Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI be played?

The ENG-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI will be played at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol.

When will the England Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI begin?

The ENG-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday, July 16.

Where to watch the England Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI in India?

The ENG-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI will be streamed live on Sony LIV website and app in India. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

ENG-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI: What do the squads look like?

England women: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Australia women: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown