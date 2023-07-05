England Women vs Australia Women: When and where to watch the 2nd T20I in India, US &UK?

Australia Women will take on England Women in the 2nd of the 3 scheduled T20s today. The match will take place at the Oval. England Women’s Skipper Heather Night will try to come back in the second T20I, they have a home advantage but still couldn’t beat Australia in the first T20I. Know where to watch and how to watch the Women's Ashes live.

3 things you need to know:

Eng vs Aus, Women's Ashes are going on simultaneously with Men's Ashes

Australia-W have taken a significant lead over England-W

The Women's Ashes have different rules than Men's Ashes

England Women vs Australia Women

Unlike Men's Ashes which is limited to Test format, Women's Ashes incorporate all three formats. Each victory imparts points and after the culmination of all the series, the team that has gathered more points will be declared as the winner. Australia have taken a significant lead after winning the one-of-Test and 1st T20, however, England is a formidable side and can make a comeback. But the pick up needs to start from today.

When will England Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20 take place?

The England-W vs Australia-W will take place on July 5, 2023.

What time will the England-W vs Australia-W 2nd T20 take place?

The England-W vs Australia-W 2nd T20 will start from 10:30 PM IST, 6 PM BST, 4 AM, AEDT.

How to watch England-W vs Australia-W 2nd T20 In the UK?

The Women’s Ashes will be telecast live on Sky Sports on two channels – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also catch the live streaming on the Sky Go app as well as Now.

How to watch England-W vs Australia-W 2nd T20 In Australia?

The T20Is will be telecast on the Nine and Nine Now network, with live streaming on 9Now. Radio coverage will be provided by ABC Sport on the ABC Listen app as well as Sport Digital.

How to watch England-W vs Australia-W 2nd T20 In Australia In India?

Sony Sports Ten 5 and the HD channel will provide live telecast, with streaming on the Sony Liv app.

England-W vs Australia-W Ashes 2023 sqaud

England: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham