England Women Vs India Women 3rd T20I Live Stream: Weather, Pitch Report & Where To Watch

England Women and India Women are all set to face each other in the 3rd T20I match of the India vs England women’s series on July 14. The India vs England Women 3rd T20I match is set to take place at the County Ground, Chelmsford, starting from at 11:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time. Here are the England Women’s vs India Women’s live streaming details along with India vs England pitch report and weather report for the upcoming 3rd T20I match.

India vs England Women 3rd T20I live streaming details

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of the India vs England women’s series. Fans can watch India vs England live scores for the 3rd T20I in India through the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. The England Women’s vs India Women’s live live streaming will also take place through the Sony LIV platform and fans can tune in by using the website or the app. The 3rd T20I match is set to take place on July 14 and the India vs England live scores will begin from 11:00 PM IST.

India vs England weather report

According to theweatheroutlook.com, the temperature during the England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match is expected to be in the range of 24 degrees Celsius (highest) and 13 degrees Celsius (lowest). There will be a 90% cloud cover as per the weather report. The humidity is expected to be around 60-90% and the weather forecast suggests a partly sunny atmosphere with a shower in spots.

India vs England pitch report for 3rd T20I match

The pitch at the County Ground, Chelmsford will assist both batters and bowlers, however T20 matches have been recently favoring slow bowlers. As per the India Women vs England Women pitch report, both batters and bowlers will get assistance from the pitch as the pitch looks balanced. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first in the match. However, it may be better to bat first in the series decider.