England Women Vs New Zealand Women: ODI Series Likely To Continue Despite Security Threat

The third one-day international in the England vs New Zealand series is likely to continue in Leicester despite the security threat issues. Tuesday’s ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women was doubtful to be held after the emergence of a “threatening email” relating to the NZ cricket team. However, the security threat was deemed to be "not credible" and the match is set to continue as planned.

Security around Tuesday’s Women's ODI has been raised following the security threat. The game was earlier planned to be held at Leicestershire’s Uptonsteel County Ground with a 1 pm start. The match will continue under the same schedule as the threats issued to the NZ team was investigated and dismissed by competent authorities.

New Zealand security threat in England

According to international reports, the New Zealand team was sent on lockdown on Monday after the team management received a bomb threat. A statement issued by a NZ Cricket spokesperson claimed that the security warning was delivered via the England and Wales Cricket Board. The ECB had received an e-mail threatening an attack on the team. Following this, England officials raised security in and around Leicester after the White Ferns landed here. Neither of the two teams trained at the ground on Monday, avoiding any chance of an attack.

The security threat came after New Zealand decided to abandon their series with Pakistan citing security reasons. The NZC called off the series abruptly on Friday just before the first ODI at the Rawalpindi stadium, citing they had received a serious threat. Neither the New Zealand board nor their government has shared the nature of the threat with the Pakistan government, security officials or the PCB. However, the woes continued as England on Monday put out a statement calling off their tour of Pakistan due to security concerns.

ENG-W vs NZ-W series

The England side led by Heather Knight is leading the five-match England Women vs New Zealand Women series 2-0 with three more matches to play. The hosts started the series with a victory after they restricted the chasing White Ferns to a total of 211, to win by 30 runs. Meanwhile, in the second match, rain played its part as the DLS system cut down the overs while NZ was chasing, leading England to a 13 run win. The White ferns team led by Sophie Devine will look to mark their first victory on English soil in the third ODI set to happen today.

Image: Twitter