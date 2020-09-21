England Women Vs West Indies Women 1st T20I Live Streaming, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

England Women are all set to take on West Indies Women in the first T20I of the five-match series on Monday, September 21. The match will be played at the County Ground, Derby at 10:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the Eng W vs WI W live streaming details, how to watch Eng W vs WI W live in India and where to catch the England Women vs West Indies Women live scores.

Eng W vs WI W live in India: Eng W vs WI W 1st T20I preview

England Women vs West Indies Women will be the first international series in women's cricket which will be played post-lockdown. The last time these two teams took the field was during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, following which cricket was brought to a halt by COVID-19. Apart from an exciting contest on the cards, players from both sides will also take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter during the series.

WI Women to wear Black Lives Matter on Playing Jersey for the 5 Match T20I Series v England Women.



Read More🔽 https://t.co/kHMQ9V5o1g — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 20, 2020

Eng W vs WI W 1st T20I: Eng W vs WI W live in India & Eng W vs WI W live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the England Women vs West Indies Women T20I, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans can catch the scores of Eng W vs WI W live in India on the respective team's official Twitter handles. Eng W vs WI W live telecast will be shown on Sky Sports in England, while the matches in West Indies will be shown on ESPN Caribbean and other ESPN platforms.

England Women vs West Indies Women: EngW vs WI W pitch report and weather report

Coming to the ENG W vs WI W pitch report and weather report, the weather will be clear with rain unlikely to play a part. The pitch at Derby is usually considered a high-scoring pitch. However, it tends to slow down in the second half which could help spinners. The team winning the toss is likely to look to bat first and put up a strong total on the board.

Eng W vs WI W live streaming: Squad list for Eng W vs WI W 1st T20I

Eng W vs WI W live streaming: Eng W squad

Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

Eng W vs WI W live streaming: WI W squad

Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation

