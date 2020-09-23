England Women Vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

England Women are all set to take on West Indies Women in the second T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, September 23. The match will be played at the County Ground, Derby at 10:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the EN W vs WI W live streaming details, how to watch EN W vs WI W live in India and where to catch the England Women vs West Indies Women live scores.

Also Read: EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd T20I Game Preview

EN W vs WI W live in India: EN W vs WI W 2nd T20I preview

After winning the opening match of the series, host England will be looking to go 2-0 up in the series with a win in the second match. Tammy Beaumont, who starred with the bat with a fine half-century at the top of the order in the England Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match, will look to carry on her good form in the 2nd T20I against West Indies Women.

The England and West Indies teams took the knee together ahead of today’s game to stand against racism, and to show their united support for diversity and inclusion across sport. pic.twitter.com/Noi2IjfZax — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 21, 2020

Also Read: Brett Lee Predicts THIS Ex-team To Make It To Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs

On the other hand, the West Indies Women would look to put up a better show in the England Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I after a poor batting performance in the first match. Apart from Deandra Dottin, no other batswoman managed to score big, which led to the West Indies Women losing the match by 47 runs.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Scores Runs After 440 Days With 3 Sixes In A Row Vs Rajasthan; Watch Video

EN W vs WI W 2nd T20I: Eng W vs WI W live in India & Eng W vs WI W live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the EN W vs WI W 2nd T20I, the England Women vs West Indies Women T20I match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans can catch the scores of Eng W vs WI W live in India on the respective team's official Twitter handles. Talking about EN W vs WI W 2nd T20I live streaming in England and West Indies, Sky Sports will show matches in England, while the matches in West Indies will be shown on ESPN Caribbean and other ESPN platforms.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5 Kolkata Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

England Women vs West Indies Women: EN W vs WI W pitch report and weather report for EN W vs WI W 2nd T20I

Coming to the EN W vs WI W pitch report and weather report, the weather doesn't look great with rain expected before the start of the match. The pitch at Derby is usually considered a high-scoring pitch. However, it tends to slow down in the second half which could help spinners. With the weather conditions, not looking great the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first if the match goes ahead in case rain stops.

Eng W vs WI W live streaming: Squad list for EN W vs WI W 2nd T20I

Eng W vs WI W live streaming: Eng W squad

Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

Eng W vs WI W live streaming: WI W squad

Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation

Image Source: England Cricket / Twitter