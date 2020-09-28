England Women Vs West Indies Women 4th T20I Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

England women's cricket team will tale on West Indies women's cricket team in the fourth match of the five-match England Women vs West Indies Women T20I series. The EN W vs WI W 4th T20I match will be played on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10:30 PM. Here is a look at the EN W vs WI W live streaming details, how to watch EN W vs WI W live in India and where to catch the England Women vs West Indies Women live scores.

EN W vs WI W 4th T20I preview

The England side have already wrapped up the England Women vs West Indies Women five-match series by winning the first three games. However, they go into the EN W vs WI W 4th T20I at County Ground, Derby aiming for a victory, considering a series whitewash is on the cards. In their last game of the England Women vs West Indies Women series, England Women won the match by 20 runs. For West Indies Women, however, they will be looking to win the EN W vs WI W 4th T20I as they seek to end the series on a positive note.

Eng W vs WI W live in India & Eng W vs WI W live streaming details

The live telecast of the EN W vs WI W 4th T20I will not be available for Indian viewers on television. However, fans can follow the live scores of England Women vs West Indies Women match on the respective team's official Twitter handles. For fans in England, the EN W vs WI W 4th T20I live streaming will be available on Sky Sports. Matches in the West Indies will be shown on ESPN Caribbean and other ESPN platforms.

England Women vs West Indies Women: EN W vs WI W pitch report and weather report

Coming to the EN W vs WI W pitch report, the surface is likely to benefit the batters. According to FanCode, the average score on this wicket is 130. However, amongst the bowlers, the spinners are more suited to bowl on this wicket. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain during the match. The average temperature during the EN W vs WI W 4th T20I will be around 17 degrees Celsius.

Eng W vs WI W live streaming: Squad list for EN W vs WI W 4th T20I

Eng W vs WI W live streaming: Eng W squad

Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

Eng W vs WI W live streaming: WI W squad

Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation

Image Credits: Windies Cricket Twitter

