England Women Vs West Indies Women 5th T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

England Women's cricket team will lock horns with the West Indies Women's cricket team in the last of the five-match England Women vs West Indies Women T20I series. The EN W vs WI W 5th T20I is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST on September 30. Here is a look at the Eng W vs WI W live streaming details, how to watch the Eng W vs WI W live in India and the EN W vs WI W 5th T20I pitch and weather report.

England Women vs West Indies Women: EN W vs WI W 5th T20I preview

Having already won the EN W vs WI W T20I series, the England Women’s cricket team will go into the fifth game hoping for a clean sweep in the series. West Indies meanwhile, will play to win their first game after lockdown. Interestingly, the last game the two teams played before COVID-19 put a halt on sports was against each other at the ICC T20 World Cup. England won that game as well, giving them a five out of five win streak against the Windies.

After 47-run losses in the first two games, the West Indies Women came closest in the third ODI which they lost by just 20 runs. The fourth match was taken by the English Women with another huge 44-run margin. West Indies will have to push hard if they want to secure a win today.

How to watch the Eng W vs WI W live in India?

Telecast of Eng W vs WI W live in India will be available on Sony Six HD at 10:30 pm IST. Live streaming of the same will be available on Sony LIV. Fans can follow the Eng W vs WI W live in India scores on the team websites and official social media handles.

England Women vs West Indies Women: EN W vs WI W pitch report

The England Women vs West Indies Women matches have all been played at the Derbyshire County Cricket ground. The pitch has been much more well suited to batting than bowling. Both teams will aim to bat first and set big totals for their bowlers to defend. England have made between 151-166 runs in their four matches and won all of them easily.

England Women vs West Indies Women: EN W vs WI W weather forecast

Accuweather predicts intermittent rainfall the entire day. The hours of the match are predicted to be periods of high rainfall. The average temperature during the EN W vs WI W 4th T20I will be around 17°C. We can expect a match interrupted by rainfall.

