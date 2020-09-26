England Women Vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
England women's cricket team will square off against West Indies women's cricket team in the Women's International. The match will be played on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Here is the Eng W vs WI W live streaming details, schedule, preview, EN W vs WI W pitch report and other details for the England Women vs West Indies Women clash.
The Eng W vs WI W live streaming and broadcast will not be available in India. But, the live scores for the England Women vs West Indies Women can be accessed on the official Twitter handles of the two teams. Here are the other details for the England Women vs West Indies Women clash:
Venue: County Ground, Derby
Eng W vs WI W live streaming date: Saturday, September 26, 2020
Eng W vs WI W live streaming time: 5.30 pm IST
This is the third match of the five-game T20 series. The England women cricket team have had a splendid run of form, having bagged two victories in as many games. Interestingly, England won both the matches by a margin of 47 runs. Sarah Glenn was the outstanding performer in the previous match, scoring 26 runs, while also picking up two wickets, conceding 24 runs. On the other hand, Stafanie Taylor had a decent game individually, as she scored 38 runs, while also picking up two wickets for 12 runs.
England women team: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn
West Indies women team: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation
Weather is expected to be partly sunny and breezy. The temperature is expected to hover around 13 degrees Celsius, according to Accuweather. The Derby pitch is known to benefit the batting side. However, the pitch tends to slow down in the other half of the match, which could be beneficial for the spinners.
Considering the previous two matches, England women cricket team have an edge over West Indies.
