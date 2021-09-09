England's Barmy Army Posts Video Celebrating 'never Breaking' Friendship With India

Team India on Monday, September 6, displayed yet another fighting performance on a flat pitch at the Oval and secured a comprehensive 157-run victory over England. In a heartfelt video uploaded to England's Barmy Army, after the match they are seen playing the trumpet with a host of Indian fans around to the tune of 'Yeh Dosti' by Kishor Kumar and Manna Dey. The Indian fans can be heard singing along in what was a festive and spirited moment for both sets of fans.

This song is called "Yeh Dosti" and is all about friendship never breaking 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fOhmoU5WRo — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 8, 2021

Kohli's trumpet celebration for the Barmy Army

The Virat Kohli-led squad went up 2-1 in the five-match Test series, with the lats game set to be played at the Old Trafford from Friday, September 10. Kohli, known for his aggressive reaction following the fall of a wicket, came up with a unique celebration that did not please England fans and former cricketer Nick Compton. Kohli celebrated the fall of wickets on Monday by gesturing like he was blowing a trumpet aimed at the Barmy Army at the Oval. Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration soon went viral on social media and England's Barmy Army shared the picture. However, Nick Compton expressed displeasure and termed Kohli's Trumpet celebration 'classless'.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi took to Twitter and slammed Nick Compton. Singhvi reminded England about the infamous incident of the players urinating on the pitch after winning the Ashes. England cricketers including Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Kevin Pietersen were reportedly seen indulging in the act on the Oval pitch in 2013.

Barmy Army Bids Musical Farewell to Virat Kohli During Headingley Test

During the Headingley Test, the England cricket fan club- Barmy Army gave a musical farewell in order to Virat Kohli in order to mock the Indian skipper when he was cheaply dismissed by veteran pacer James Anderson. When Virat Kohli was going back to the pavilion when after getting out, the Barmy Army bid adieu to Kohli as they sang 'Cheerio'. In fact, the Barmy Army also posted a video on their Twitter handle. Another instance of disregard was caught on camera when Champaign bottle corks were thrown at KL Rahul when he was fielding at the 3rd man position during the Lord's Test.

