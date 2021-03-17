England's Broad Asks If Toss Is Key For Wins; Vaughan Thinks 'best Tosser' Will Win T20 WC

England pacer Stuart Broad wondered if the toss played a crucial role in determining the winners of the contest or was it the team's form as England romped to an 8-wicket-win over India on Tuesday in the 3rd T20. Chasing 157 runs, the visitors managed to chase down the target in 18.2 overs - thanks to a whirlwind knock from Jos Buttler and a proper supporting act at the other end by Jonny Bairstow. The toss has been a decisive factor in this series with the team ending up on the winning side when the coin has landed in the favor in the first three games so far.

Broad, Vaughan wonder if toss is key for win

Following England's victory on Tuesday, Stuart Broad pondered if the toss played a crucial role or if the teams performed better consistently. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reacted to the toss factor and claimed that it looked like the T20 World Cup, set to be hosted by India later in 2021, could be won by the best 'tosser', indicating that the result favoured those who won the toss. However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that if a team loses the toss in the shortest format of the game, then it should embrace what has been asked of it.

'If you lose the toss, embrace what's been asked of you': Virat Kohli

"If you lose the toss, embrace what's been asked of you. England bowlers were brilliant with the new ball, made our lives difficult. We tried to come back, I don't think our body language in the second innings. You need to figure out which other all-rounder can be featured. With the ball, Hardik is coming along nicely", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

England go 2-1 up in the five-match series

Chasing 157, England were never in trouble as opener Jos Buttler ensured a very good start for them, and even though the 2010 T20 world champions did lose the wickets of Jason Roy and the current top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan. Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow ensured that there were no further hiccups as two dropped catches by skipper Virat Kohli and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal also helped in their cause. In the end, the visitors got home by eight wickets in the penultimate over to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Jos Buttler was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 52-ball 83 at a strike rate of almost 160 that included five boundaries and four maximums.

Earlier, batting megastar Virat Kohli had played a blistering inning of an unbeaten 46-ball 77 after the hosts struggled to get going having lost the toss. The Men In Blue succeeded in adding 69 runs in their last five overs as they finished at 156/6 from their 20 overs. The fourth T20 between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 18, Thursday.