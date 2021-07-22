England's Haseeb Hameed Scores Century Against India, Hours After Selection For Test Squad

England Batsman Haseeb Hameed smashed an incredible century for Select County XI on Day 2 of the three-day practice game, hours after being named in the national squad for the upcoming Test series against India. Hameed played a patient inning of 112 runs off 246 balls before he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur towards the end of Day 2. However, before the Nottinghamshire batsman took the field for Select County XI on Wednesday, he was named in England's 17-member squad for the first two Tests against India.

Many cricket fans around the world may not recognise Hameed's name, but the Indians will remember him from England's tour of India in 2016 when he made his Test debut at the age of 19. During the tour, Hameed became the youngest debutant to open the batting in Test cricket for England. The 24-year-old played three matches and scored an aggregate of 219 runs at an average of 43.80. Hameed was eventually ruled out of the series owing to a finger injury he sustained during the third Test match of the series.

Hameed returned to County cricket and assumed his role with the Lancashire. However, due to a significant drop in form following surgery, Hameed was demoted to the Second XI as he failed to score runs in the County Championship. Lancashire released Hameed in 2019, and he was signed by Nottinghamshire on a two-year contract. Hameed has since scored 914 runs in 14 matches for his side at an average of 43.52. Earlier this year, Hameed scored his first century for Notts, inspiring a call-up in the national side for the two-match Test series against New Zealand in June.

As far as the practice game between Select County XI and India is concerned, after two days of play, the Will Rhodes-led side is trailing by 91 runs. County XI posted 220 runs on the board in reply to the Indians' 311 in the first innings.

England squad for India Tests

England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, Captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Wood (Durham).

Image: Lord's Taverners/Twitter

