England's Jonny Bairstow Suffers Injury While Playing Golf, Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, England are set to suffer a massive blow as star wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the tournament.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, England are set to suffer a massive blow as star wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the tournament. The 32-year-old suffered a lower limb injury in what was a freak accident while playing golf on Friday in Leeds.

Following Bairstow's injury, England announced a replacement for the final Test against South Africa that would be played later this month, but wrote that the replacement for the T20 World Cup would be announced in due course. It is expected that one of the three travelling reserves will take his place in the main T20 World Cup squad, while the England Cricket Board (ECB) will name another player in the reserves. The T20 World Cup will begin on October 16 in Australia.

England confirms Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup

The England Cricket Board released an official statement on September 2 to confirm that Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out for the third Test against South Africa and the T20 World Cup next month. "You've inspired and entertained us so much this summer. And you will again," it tweeted, wishing Bairstow a speedy recovery. The statement read,

"England and Yorkshire batter Jonathan Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury. 

Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the LV= Insurance third Test at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday.

A further announcement will be made in due course on who will replace Bairstow in England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad."

England's squad for T20 World Cup

  1. Jos Buttler (Lancashire): Captain
  2. Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) 
  3. Harry Brook (Yorkshire)
  4. Sam Curran (Surrey)
  5. Chris Jordan (Surrey)
  6. Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
  7. Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)
  8. Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
  9. Phil Salt (Lancashire)
  10. Ben Stokes (Durham)
  11. Reece Topley (Surrey)
  12. David Willey (Yorkshire)
  13. Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)
  14. Mark Wood (Durham)

Travelling Reserves

  1. Liam Dawson (Hampshire)
  2. Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)
  3. Tymal Mills (Sussex)
